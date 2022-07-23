Hundreds forced to flee vacation resort in Lesbos due to wildfire

On Saturday, a wildfire near the coastal village of Vatera forced the evacuation of hundreds of visitors and locals from a well-known resort on the Greek island of Lesbos. People were forced to flee as others attempted to defend their homes from the embers as the fires sent up heavy clouds of smoke that obscured the sun as they drifted over the water. On Saturday, Greece saw the first day of a heatwave that is predicted to last 10 days. In certain areas, temperatures were expected to reach to 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit), raising fears of an increase in flames.

On Saturday at 10:00 local time (07:00 GMT), the fire on the island of Lesbos started. It is currently raging on two fronts, one of which is moving toward the village of Vrisa and the other toward Vatera. According to the police, 450 people were evacuated from 92 homes in Vatera as well as two hotels. Five foreigners were among the nine persons the Greek coast guard claimed to have evacuated from a Vatera beach. To combat the raging fire, firefighters used one helicopter and nine firefighting planes. Acting on the recommendation of the fire department, West Lesbos mayor Taxiarchis Verros ordered the evacuation of the crowded beach resort, according to Athens News Agency.

According to state TV ERT, the fire destroyed at least two homes. In the northeastern area of Evros, in the Dadia National Park, the largest Natura 2000 site in the nation noted for its black vulture colony, firefighters were also battling a blaze for a third day on Saturday. The situation in the northeast was "much improved," according to fire brigade spokesman Yiannis Artopoios on Saturday afternoon, while the fire in Vatera was "exceptionally difficult."

