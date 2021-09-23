Humanity has to 'grow up', tackle climate change, UK PM wants to tell leaders at UNGA 2021

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks to tell world leaders that humanity has to 'grow up' and tackle climate change.

The UK leader wants to say that humans need to stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender.

In six weeks, Johnson will host a major UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Johnson is looking to use the UNGA forum to press governments for tougher emissions-cutting targets.

He also wants to help poor countries clean up their economies by providing more money.

In the advance extracts of the speech, which has been released by the British government, Johnson looks to say it's now or never if the world is to meet its goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

"I'll be saying to the UN General assembly tonight: This is it, folks. This is the moment when humanity comes to an inflection point, and we either take the steps necessary to avert a catastrophic increase in temperatures over the next hundred years, or we fail,” Johnson said in Washington on Wednesday.

