One third kids under two years of age in developing countries are nourished, says UNICEF

A UNICEF report has again brought the glaring issue of malnutrition to the fore. In a report published on Wednesday, the UN’s children’s agency, said around one third of children under the age of two years in many developing countries are given diet, which is needed for healthy growth.

In the last decade, no progress has been made on improving their nutrition, the report said. The revelation has come as the UN’s food security summit is going to start on Thursday.

For deplorable condition of children’s nutrition in 91 countries, it holds several issues, such as conflict, COVID-19 and climate breakdown, responsible.

Around 50% children aged between six and 23 months in several developing countries were not given the minimum number of meals daily and even fewer had a diet that met least requirement, said the report.

The UNICEF UK said the British government can help tackle the problem by investing in nutrition.

UNICEF UK’s senior policy adviser on child health, Jenny Vaughan, said, “Millions of children around the world are affected by the life-limiting outcomes of poor nutrition.”

“By investing £600m to reach 50 million children over the next five years with nutrition-relevant programmes, the UK government would be making a significant contribution to addressing this problem and put millions of children on a path to healthier and brighter futures,” added Vaughan.

