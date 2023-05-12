‘Human error’ exposed vehicle data of 2.15 million Toyota customers for over a decade

Toyota Motor Corp on Friday admitted that the vehicle data of 2.15 million customers in Japan, including those of its luxury brand Lexus, had been publicly available for almost a decade due to a 'human error'. The incident, which affected nearly the entire customer base who signed up for Toyota’s main cloud service platforms since 2012, was caused by a cloud system being set to public instead of private.

It also affected customers who signed up for the T-Connect — a service that provides a wide range of services including AI voice-enabled driving assistance, auto connection to call centres for vehicle management, and emergency support in such cases as a traffic accident or sudden illness — and Lexus vehicle's G-Link services were affected.

As per the company, while there have been no reports of malicious use, details such as vehicle locations and identification numbers of vehicle devices could have been compromised.

This incident, as per Reuters, comes to light as Toyota is making a push into vehicle connectivity and cloud-based data management to offer autonomous driving and other artificial intelligence-backed features.

Also read | 296,000 Toyota customers affected by a data breach that went undetected since 2017

Responding to a question regarding why it took Toyota so long to realise the mistake, a spokesperson for the company said, "There was a lack of active detection mechanisms, and activities to detect the presence or absence of things that became public."

The issue, as per Reuters, began in November 2013 and lasted until mid-April of this year.

The Personal Information Protection Commission in Japan has been notified of the incident, but the body has declined to disclose details in accordance with their practice. Toyota has taken measures to prevent unauthorised outside access to the data and is conducting an investigation of all cloud environments managed by Toyota Connected Corp.

Toyota’s announcement follows several other major data breaches in Japan, including one in March when mobile carrier NTT DoCoMo said the data of up to 5.29 million customers may have leaked via a company to which it had outsourced work.

The incident adds to a series of challenges Koji Sato, who took over as Toyota CEO on April 1 from Akio Toyoda, faces.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE