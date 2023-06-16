How to watch rare celestial event, alignment of five planets in sky?

An extraordinary astronomical event will occur as Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune align in the sky on Saturday morning, 16 June. This alignment promises a magnificent spectacle for those fortunate enough to observe it. However, it's important to note that spotting all five planets will be challenging, requiring expertise in sky-watching. Particularly, Uranus and Neptune will only be visible with the assistance of binoculars or a telescope, as stated by EarthSky. Best viewing conditions, timing The most favorable experience of this rare celestial alignment will come in the Southern Hemisphere, as the current winter season provides an extended opportunity for planet hunting, according to New Scientist.

To optimize your viewing, seek out a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the horizon, unaffected by geographical or foliage obstacles. Arriving a couple of hours before sunrise is advisable to allow ample time to search for the planets. Mercury, being the last to rise above the horizon, requires patience and persistence before it becomes visible, reported Time. Identifying planets Among the five planets, Jupiter will be the easiest to spot, shining brightly in the eastern part of the sky. Saturn, situated higher and farther south than Jupiter, should also be relatively easy to locate. It will be positioned in the constellation Capricornus, which lacks stars brighter than the planet itself, as noted by EarthSky.

Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun, may be visible to the naked eye, but it will require an unobstructed view of the eastern and northeastern horizon. While theoretically brighter than Saturn, Mercury's low position in the sky as dawn approaches may present challenges in its detection.

Both Uranus and Neptune pose greater difficulties for observation. Uranus, the second-dimmest planet in the lineup, will be in close proximity to the rising sun, making it especially challenging to locate. Neptune, the faintest among the five, will appear higher in the sky and reside in the constellation Pisces. Both Uranus and Neptune will likely require the aid of a telescope or at least a pair of binoculars, as they are unlikely to be visible to the naked eye. Other of these celestial events In March, there was a celestial event where five planets aligned, although the composition of the lineup was slightly different. Another alignment is set to occur in July which will involve three planets. This phenomenon takes place when the orbits of these planets position them on one side of the sun as observed from Earth.