/How scrapping the H-1B visa lottery will affect India’s IT industry? Nasscom raises alarm

After the Donald Trump administration announced to replace its longstanding H-1B visa random lottery that has a wage-based selection mechanism, the Indian IT industry has flagged serious concerns. It stated that such a decision will impact smaller and mid-sized companies working in the US, which depend on academic calendars, product release cycles to recruit their employees, and client delivery schedules.

“A sudden shift to a wage-weighted model would introduce uncertainty, increase compliance complexity, and disrupt long-established workforce planning, particularly for smaller and mid-sized firms that align recruitment with academic calendars, client delivery schedules, and product release cycles,” Nasscom said in a statement, the Mint reported. It added that the process will prioritise employees with higher wages and better skills.

Replacement of the H-1B visa lottery would impact the US

Under its wage-weighted system, the change could lead to an aversion in international students from pursuing higher education in the US, as the new system will restrict entry-level job opportunities, which will weaken the talent base. The step will become a negative situation for the US, which will weaken the country's goals of strengthening competitiveness, driving innovation, and supporting higher education.

Nasscom added that the change would have a disproportionate impact on Indian IT professionals, given that a large share of technology workers in the US are Indian nationals. It also added that the proposed H-1B visa selection method raises key legal, economic and operational issues, marking a major shift from the existing lottery-based system.