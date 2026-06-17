/How Musk’s Grok AI helped US forces hit 2,000 Iran targets in 96 hours

In a US government legal brief the Department of Justice revealed that Elon Musk’s AI tool, Grok, was used in military strikes against Iran. The June 15 brief seen by news agency AFP defends gas turbines powering a giant data centre owned by Musk's company, xAI. The turbines are currently the target of an environmental lawsuit filed by the NAACP, which accuses xAI of operating dozens of unpermitted turbines in violation of the Clean Air Act, polluting majority-Black neighbourhoods. Conversely, xAI contends the turbines are temporary and mobile, making them exempt from regulation.

Federal prosecutors argued that shutting down the power supply threatens American national, economic, and energy security by disrupting AI innovation that supports military operations. To back this, the government presented sworn testimony from Pentagon AI chief Cameron Stanley, who stated that the "Grok Gov Model" is integrated into Project Maven—the US military’s AI-assisted targeting program.

Stanley's statement noted that Project Maven's Smart Systems enabled US forces to deploy over 2,000 munitions to 2,000 distinct targets within 96 hours during Operation Epic Fury, praising Grok's operational efficiency.

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Project Maven was initially powered by Anthropic's Claude model. However, at the end of February, the government terminated its contracts with Anthropic after the company refused to allow its tools to be used for mass surveillance or fully automated strikes. While the government had to acknowledge in March that Claude was still being used for the war in Iran, the Pentagon turned to competitors like OpenAI, Google, and xAI to pursue its AI objectives. This military transition faces internal resistance; at Google, over 600 employees demanded the company withhold AI from classified military operations, while others have raised broader concerns regarding AI threats.