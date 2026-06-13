5 key decisions by Elon Musk that helped save SpaceX from collapse in 2008

Today, SpaceX launches astronauts, operates the Starlink satellite network and stands among the most valuable companies in the world. Its recent public listing further strengthened founder Elon Musk's position as one of the wealthiest people globally.

But nearly two decades ago, the company faced a very different reality. By 2008, SpaceX had suffered three failed Falcon 1 launches. Money was running low, investors were nervous and the company's future depended on a final attempt to reach orbit. Looking back, several decisions played an important role in helping SpaceX survive that crisis.

1. Musk invested much of his own fortune into SpaceX

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One of the most important decisions came long before the crisis. After the sale of PayPal, Elon Musk invested around $100 million of his own money into SpaceX. Rather than relying entirely on outside funding, he used his personal wealth to keep the company operating during its early years.

This gave SpaceX time to continue developing rockets despite repeated setbacks.

2. SpaceX continued after three failed launches

Many companies would have abandoned the programme after multiple failures. The first Falcon 1 launch failed in 2006. A second attempt in 2007 also failed. The third launch in August 2008 came close but still fell short of reaching orbit. Instead of shutting down the programme, Musk and the engineering team chose to continue improving the rocket.

That persistence ultimately proved critical.

3. Focused on learning from every failure

Each failed launch produced valuable technical data. Engineers carefully examined what went wrong and introduced changes before the next mission. Problems involving fuel leaks, engine performance and stage separation were addressed one by one.

This approach allowed SpaceX to improve rapidly despite limited resources. Rather than viewing failures as the end of the project, the company treated them as part of the development process.

4. SpaceX kept costs lower than traditional rivals

Another major decision involved cost control. SpaceX manufactured many rocket components internally instead of relying heavily on outside suppliers. The company also focused on simpler designs and leaner operations. This strategy helped reduce development costs compared with many traditional aerospace programmes.

Lower costs gave SpaceX more opportunities to keep testing and refining its technology.

5. Musk pushed ahead with a fourth Falcon 1 launch

The most significant decision came in September 2008. Despite the company's financial difficulties, SpaceX moved forward with a fourth Falcon 1 mission.

The launch succeeded. Falcon 1 became the first privately developed liquid-fuel rocket to reach Earth orbit. The achievement validated years of work and helped restore confidence in the company. Shortly afterwards, SpaceX secured a major NASA contract that provided crucial financial support and helped stabilise its future. The decision that changed SpaceX forever The successful fourth Falcon 1 launch marked a turning point. In the years that followed, SpaceX developed the Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft and Starlink network. The company went on to become a leading force in commercial spaceflight.