/How many NATO allies host America’s nuclear weapons today?

For decades, NATO’s ‘nuclear sharing’ arrangements have placed United States tactical nuclear weapons on allied soil. Five European nations have long been acknowledged as hosts, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey. In recent years, reports have suggested that the United Kingdom may once again be hosting American nuclear weapons, bringing the total to six. This quiet but consequential practice remains central to debates over alliance security, sovereignty, and non-proliferation.

Where the weapons are stored

The weapons involved are US B61 gravity bombs, deployed in secure vaults at allied air bases. Belgium hosts them at Kleine Brogel, Germany at Büchel, Italy at both Aviano and Ghedi, the Netherlands at Volkel, and Turkey at Incirlik. The estimated stockpile across these locations is about 100 warheads, though precise figures are never publicly confirmed. In 2025, reports indicated that the United Kingdom, which had ended its hosting role in 2008, may once again be included, reintroducing American warheads at a Royal Air Force base.

Canada hosted weapons under the control of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), rather than NATO, until 1984, and Greece until 2001.

Although these weapons sit on foreign soil, they remain under the control and custody of the United States at all times. The bombs are fitted with safety and security devices that prevent unauthorised use. Host-nation air forces, however, maintain dual-capable aircraft and train for the possibility of delivering the weapons in the event of a conflict. This arrangement extends Washington’s nuclear deterrent to its European allies while giving those countries a direct role in nuclear planning, without transferring actual ownership or control of the weapons.

Oversight and controversy

The practice has been controversial since its inception. Supporters argue that nuclear sharing demonstrates solidarity within NATO and deters adversaries by extending the US nuclear umbrella to Europe. Critics counter that it undermines global non-proliferation efforts, since it places nuclear weapons in countries that are officially non-nuclear under international treaties. Transparency is limited: exact numbers, storage conditions, and operational readiness are kept secret, and no international body directly monitors the deployments.