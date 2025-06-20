/How many missiles does Iran have? Can they reach Israel amid escalating war?

Israel launched a major strike on Iran on June 13, hitting the nuclear programme and its military sites. Top defence officials and key commanders from Iran's military, including Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and nine nuclear scientists.

In response, Iran attacked Tel Aviv, and fired around 150 missiles in two waves. Iran and Israel continued their offensive against each other after June 13 in a major escalation of tensions.

How many missiles does Iran have?

By June 16, the total number of missiles fired by Iran reached about 370. However, this was still smaller than their biggest attack on October 1 2024, when Iran fired 200 missiles in one night during Operation True Promise 2.

Reports suggest that Iran had planned to launch up to 1,000 missiles in the coming days. It is hard to know how many missiles Iran has. It is also unknown if it has any missiles left.

However, in 2022, the United States estimated that Iran had about 3,000 missiles, though many were short-range and could not reach Israel. Some new Israeli reports say the number may be closer to 2,000 usable missiles. This means Iran might only be able to launch a few more attacks targeting Tel Aviv or other Israeli cities.

How many missile interceptors does Israel have?