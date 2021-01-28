How India is countering China's aggressive wolf diplomacy with vaccine diplomacy

China's grand vaccine export plans have been failing and India's moves have rattled China. The Chinese state media is furious leading Chinese dailies are crying foul.

In the last few months, India has strategically countered China's influence both at home and abroad. India has struck China's monopoly in the tech industry starting from June 2020 a total of 266 Chinese apps have been banned by the Indian government - TikTok, Share-it, UC browser, WeChat have been banned.

India has also countered China's aggressive wolf diplomacy through its vaccine diplomacy initiative from Nepal, Afghanistan, Morocco and Brazil. India has been nursing the world back to health. India's goodwill gestures have overshadowed China's predatory investments. The Chinese media is mighty upset leading Chinese voices are worried and the uneasiness is evident in their reports and statements.

On January 26, China's sabre-rattling mouthpiece the Global Times carried this report on the app ban.

"India is taking revenge on China and also set up a bad example for the world to revenge China," it said.

"The purpose in one side is to take revenge against China and on the other hand, is to satisfy the needs of interest groups in India showing a tough attitude towards China," it added.

In CGTN on January 27, a statement by Ji Rong, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India, said: "The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations when doing business overseas, we urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation."

All this is being said by a country that knows best how to damage bilateral relations severely with its continued aggression and then the Editor-in-Chief of Global Times Hu Xijin said: "Chinese companies must defend their rights by using laws as weapons and seek compensation from the Indian government."

China's uneasiness with India's vaccine diplomacy is on a different level altogether. Another report was carried in the Global Times on January 26 accusing India of being behind the halting of Chinese vaccine trials in Bangladesh.

"The clinical trials were delayed until October due to the Indian government allegedly meddling in the two sides" and that "India has been smearing China's cooperation with countries in South Asia on the anti-epidemic fight as the region is traditionally under India's influence."

The fact is that the world is turning away from China including Chinese products and apps which now also includes Chinese vaccines. It is time for China to introspect and not blame others for its fall from grace. As for India, it has made it amply clear that it will not bow to Chinese threats.

New Delhi has set the terms for any future engagement with China by banning the apps and by providing vaccines to the neighbourhood. It has shown the importance of togetherness and healing during a crisis which China clearly hasn't done.

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar recently issued a statement, he said that "the events in eastern Ladakh last year profoundly disturbed the relationship, they not only signal a disregard for commitments of minimizing the troop levels but also showed a willingness to breach peace and tranquillity."

"Development of ties can only be based on mutuality, mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," India's EAM added. The message is loud and clear - the relations can only get back on track if China respects India's sovereignty, interests and its boundaries.