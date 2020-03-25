How coronavirus pandemic is killing more men than women?

Men are faring worse than women in the coronavirus pandemic, according to statistics emerging from across the world.

Researchers say smoking, drinking, general poor health are some of the factors that could explain why more men seem to be dying from coronavirus than women.

According to Italy's National Health Institute (ISS), men represent nearly 60 per cent of people who tested positive for the virus and more than 70 per cent of those who have died.

Even in countries like South Korea, where the proportion of women who have tested positive for the virus is higher than that of men, about 54 per cent of the reported deaths are among men.

For every 10 female deaths there have been 24 deaths in Italy, 18 in China, 16 in Germany, 14 in Iran and China and 12 in South Korea.

The emerging picture of male vulnerability to coronavirus may be easily explained by a clear gender disparity with social and cultural roots as men across the world are much more likely to smoke cigarettes. That damages their lungs and primes them for inflammation and further damage when they are battling an infection.

On Saturday, White House COVID-19 Task Force director Dr. Deborah Birx cited a report from Italy showing that men in nearly every age bracket were dying at higher rates than women. Birx called it a ''concerning trend.''

"Just having the knowledge of that helps us in the United States so we can be very specific in talking to the American people about who to protect and how to protect them."