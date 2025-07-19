/How China reacted to US designating Pak-based TRF as a terror group: 'Strongly condemn Pahalgam...'

China on Friday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, saying it opposes all forms of terrorism. The reaction came in response to a query on the United States designating The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organisation.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian lauded the effort of the US in helping combat terrorist activities. When asked about the US State Department's move, he said Beijing condemns all forms of terrorism. He also called for regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation to maintain security.

"China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22. China calls on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation and jointly maintain regional security and stability," he said.

India dismantled nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through precision strikes in response to the terrorist attack. It triggered a four-day-long conflict between India and Pakistan.

The US Department of State on Thursday (local time) designated The Resistance Front (TRF), noting that the group claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024," the statement read.

The statement said that this action demonstrated the US President Donald Trump administration's commitment to countering terrorism.