How China played a key role in handing over Myanmar soldiers to international criminal court

China played a key role in handing over two Myanmar soldiers to international criminal court (ICC) who confessed to crimes committed by them on Rohingya in the country. The Myanmar soldiers - Myo Win Tun, 33 and Zaw Naing Tun, 30 reached the ICC to confess about Myanmar Army's involvement in atrocities on minority Rohingya in the western Rakhine state. The confessional videos of the 2 soldiers was released by NGO Fortify Rights.

According to the spokesperson of Myanmar military Major General Zwa Min Tun the 2 soldiers are deserters and may have given the statement under pressure. The statement of the 2 men is expected to be used by the Gambia which has filed a case against Myanmar at a trial at the international court of justice.

As per sources, the Chinese facilitated the move of these soldiers from Myanmar to Bangladesh in mid-august and then to the Netherlands. ICC hasn't commented publicly on the 2 soldiers.

A link of Arakan Army, an insurgent group on the Rakhine state is also emerging given the clout it enjoys in some part of the areas were the "deserter" Myanmar soldiers were found. Sources pointed out that Chinese's intelligence agency --Ministry of State Security could have assisted Arakan army.

The development comes at a time when senior Myanmar military leadership have been making anti-China remarks. Senior General Min Aung in an interview to Russia TV had said that "a powerful country has been supplying arms and material to ethnic armed groups in the country and that has adversely effected the ongoing peace process in the country".

In fact, the support to ethnic armed groups was also raised by Myanmar military leadership during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the country earlier this year, something that did not go down well with Beijing.