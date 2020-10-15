How China is trying repair the damage done by its wolf warriors

China's wolf-warrior diplomats have dented the country's global imagewith their pungent tone.

Now, China's foreign minister Wang Yi is is doing damage control after the country lost its friends due to their aggressive strategy.

The Chinese government's top diplomat is on an official a five-nation tour in Southeast Asia. These include: Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, and Thailand

This is a diplomatic mission as the United States has been trying to reach out to these countries.

Wang Yi urged Asian countries to remain "vigilant" over the risk of US strategy stoking geopolitical competition in the South China Sea and other parts of the region.

Beijing and members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) should work together to remove "external disruption" in the South China Sea, Wang said during a joint news conference with Malaysia's foreign minister.

However, Wang Yi is facing a hostile crowd on his tour. Four out of five countries that he visited recently signed up to join a new 'Mekong' partnership led by the United States.

With his visit, Yi is trying to keep to keep some neighbours within China's fold. But it will not be easy as Southeast Asian countries haven't been fans of China. Especially those countries that stake a claim to the South China Sea, a region where the Chinese navy has stepped up its aggressive activities.

Wang Yi's first challenge, is to contain the fallout of China's military actions. So, the Chinese foreign minister is turning up the charm offensive.

He met Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday and removed his mask for a photo-op.

During his Cambodia visit, he signed a trade deal that will allow Cambodia to export 340 mostly agricultural products without tariffs.

Wang contrasted China's pledges to uphold multilateralism and contribution as a responsible global player with "some countries" which turned the UN General Assembly into a "theatre for self serving political shows and an arena to provoke conflict and confrontation and to divide the whole world."

In Malaysia, he targetted Quad, which is an alliance between India, Australia, Japan and the United States.

The Chinese foreign minister said America wants to maintain its hegemony through the Quad.

With his visit to southeast Asia, Wang Yi wants the world to forget about China's expansionist drive. But with each military drill, China finds its list of friends in southeast Asia shrinking fast.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday directed China’s armed forces to strengthen training of troops and to be ready for war.