How China denies real viruses and plants fake ones on various countries

Let's look at some of the facts first. The Wuhan virus that has first been reported in China seven months ago has killed over 700,000 people and infected more than 18 million people.

Despite strict measures, the numbers continue to rise.

And now reports suggest a brand new infectious disease has been reported on the Chinese mainland.

As of August 6, the virus has killed seven people and infected 67 others.

This virus spreads through tick bites, a type of external parasites that are typically five mm long and live by feeding on the blood of other mammals.

The Chinese state media is calling the virus SFTS and says there is a big possibility that the virus could soon see the human-to-human transmission.

With this, we have started to lose count of the number of pathogens that are being reported in China almost every month, from African horse sickness to a new kind of swine flu.

The global media describes China as the virus factory of the world.

And apart from covering up these viruses, Beijing is spreading fake news about non-existent viruses in other countries.

A few weeks back, the Chinese embassy in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, warned of what it called as an "unknown phenomena which was apparently sweeping Kazakhstan".

In a statement, the Chinese embassy also warned that the unknown phenomena were deadlier than the coronavirus.

The news turned out to be fake and Kazaks health officials went on record to dismiss China's claims.

The government may have ignored the issue, but the anger among the residents of Kazakhstan against China has only risen, with calls growing to punish Zhang Xiao, China's Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

People of the country says that the Chinese envoy regularly posts negative diplomatic information about Kazakhstan on Facebook and trying to intimidate the nation.

Kazakh government responded to these concerns by jailing the protesters.

Two days ago, a Kazakh activist was arrested for protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Almaty.

He was detained for holding a placard that said "Ambassadors bring reconciliation, enemies bring discord. Get out of the country".

Look at the developments: a new Chinese virus, an abrasive Chinese ambassador, a government silence on Chinese belligerence and growing anger among the citizens.

The same story is playing out again and again.