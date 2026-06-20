/How a B-52 bomber lost its entire tail in mid-air and somehow still landed

On January 10, 1964, a B-52H Stratofortress, serial number 61-0023, took off from Wichita, Kansas, on a Boeing test flight designed to measure the effects of high-altitude turbulence on the airframe. The aircraft had been fitted with 20 accelerometers and 200 sensors across its structure. What happened next was not in the test plan.

The Tail Ripped Clean Off

Flying at 14,300 feet and approximately 345 knots, the B-52H flew into severe clear air turbulence. The forces were violent enough to tear the aircraft's entire vertical stabilizer away from the fuselage. The vertical stabilizer on a B-52H is a massive structure weighing roughly 2,000 pounds and it was simply gone. The crew initially prepared to abandon the aircraft, assuming it was unflyable. But as pilot Chuck Fisher tested the controls, he discovered he still had partial authority over the bomber. It was unstable, difficult to manage, and deeply dangerous but it was not falling out of the sky.

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Five Hours Without A Tail

A nearby aircraft was scrambled to fly alongside the stricken B-52 and visually confirm the damage. The report was relayed to Boeing engineers on the ground, who began calculating whether the aircraft could be landed and if so, how. Boeing specialists took off in a KC-135 tanker to accompany Fisher in the air, providing real-time guidance from engineers who were effectively designing a landing procedure on the fly for an aircraft that had never been flown in this condition. Fisher flew the tailless B-52H for approximately five hours before bringing it down at Blytheville Air Force Base in northeastern Arkansas.

The Aircraft Flew Again

In what may be the most remarkable detail of the entire incident, B-52H 61-0023 was not scrapped. It was repaired, returned to active service, and continued flying for the US Air Force for another 44 years. It was finally retired in 2008 and is now on display on what is known as ‘celebrity row’ at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Boneyard in Arizona, a section reserved for aircraft with particularly notable service histories.

What It Says About The B-52