Houthi rebels claim launching 14 bomb-laden drones at Saudi targets

Houthi rebels said on Sunday (November 21) that they launched 14 bomb-laden drones to attack airports and Armco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The rebels said this was done in response to "Saudi-led coalition escalation in Yemen".

"We targeted the King Khalid Air Base in Riyadh city with four drones, hitting military targets at the King Abdullah International Airport and Aramco oil refineries in Jeddah city with four drones, striking a military target in Abha International Airport in Abha city with a drone, targeting other military sites in the cities of Jazan, Najran and Abha with five drones," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV has reported that the coalition intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis from Sanaa International Airport in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, and "it is dealing with other Houthi threats", reports Xinhua news agency.

Houthi rebels fighting against the Yemen government are supported by Iran. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition against Houthi rebels.

Houthi rebels have recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks.

In February, the rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.

(With inputs from agencies)

