Houston gay bar becomes first to transform into polling booth for US election 2020

The ongoing US elections 2020 are all bout creating history, it seems. From a record-breaking number of voters in early-voting to Americans choosing the oldest President out of the two leaders — Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In the series of records, one more first has been marked as a gay bar transformed into a polling booth for the first time ever in the American political history.

A gay bar in Houston, Texas called "Buddy's" has claimed to be the first LGBTQ community-led space to transform into a polling station. "We're fortunate to have this opportunity to create history in the process by being the first LGBTQ+ bar in history to be a presidential polling location," owner Christopher Barry told CNN International.

The establishment is open for all registered voters of the Harris County. it is also one of the very few stations which has volunteers who speak an array of languages such as English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and Indonesian. The polling station has 14 voting booths and the establishment is taking care of the necessary health precautions related to the novel coronavirus.

"Buddy's is proud to provide a safe space for all of our community to be heard. We hope to serve as a beacon of inclusivity and humanity where everyBuddy's welcome," Barry said.

The location became quite popular among the locals who praised and applauded the establishment for the "energy and excitement" of the bar, with many people calling the county and the gay bar as the "coolest". Harris County Clerk, too, decided to join in the fun and took to Twitter to praise the efforts of the owners of the bar. "We're not a regular county, we're a *cool* county," the tweet read.

Buddy's believes this was the best and most productive way to help the society on the election day and the response to this initiative has been "overwhelmingly supportive" and the whole experience has been "fantastic". They also hope the establishment can be used for this purpose in all future elections too.