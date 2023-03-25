'Hotel Rwanda' hero to be released from Rwandan prison

The Rwandan government has announced that Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the Hollywood film "Hotel Rwanda" about the Rwandan genocide, will be released from the prison. He is currently serving 25-year sentence on terrorism charges.

The announcement that his sentence had been commuted followed intense diplomacy by the United States, where Rusesabagina has permanent residency.

Washington's historically close ties with Rwanda have been strained by the case and by U.S. allegations, denied by Kigali, that Rwanda has sent troops into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and supports rebels there.

Spokesperson for Rwandan President Pauk Kagame tweeted that Rusesabagina's release was "the result of a shared desire to reset US-Rwanda relationship".

Rusesabagina, who is now 68-years-old received the prison sentence in September 2021 over his ties to a group that was opposed to President Kagame. He denied the charges and boycotted the trial, which he and his supporters called a political sham.

He also said he had been kidnapped from Dubai in 2019 and returned to Rwanda by force. Kagame denied any abduction, but suggested Rusesabagina had been tricked in Dubai into boarding a plane to Rwanda.

Washington designated him as "wrongly detained", partly because of what it called a lack of guarantees of a fair trial.

(With inputs from agencies)

