Hospitalizations doubling in UK amid restrictions in northeast England

After the UK government imposed strict restrictions in northeast England on Thursday, the government Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government is prepared for another lockdown "if we need to".

"We're prepared to do what it takes both to protect lives and to protect livelihoods," Hancock told the BBC.

Britain has registered 42,000 deaths due to the virus so far, it has been experiencing a spurt in virus cases in the past few months with the government deciding to impose strict socialising guidelines in Northumberland, North and South Tyneside, County Durham, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Gateshead.

Amid the surge in cases, the number of hospitalizations have also been doubling in the country.

"The number of people in hospital is doubling every eight days or so ... we will do what it takes to keep people safe," Hancock said, adding,"We keep these things under review." The UK has reported at least 3,000 and 4,000 coronavirus cases in the past week.

Hancock did not rule out the possibility of another lockdown but added that it would be a last resort. Several parts of UK have experienced lockdowns with at least half a million people already in lockdown in South Wales.