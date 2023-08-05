Hospital networks in several US states under cyberattack, essential services suspended

A network of hospitals across the United States came under a cyberattack on Friday (Aug 5), forcing them to close down emergency rooms and divert ambulances.

Many primary care services were also shut down as the hospital administration was working to determine the extent of the damage.

Currently, it is unknown who or which group is responsible for the cyberattack.

According to local media reports, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, which has hospitals and clinics in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas, saw its computer systems hacked by ransomware.

"Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. recently experienced a data security incident that has disrupted our operations," the company said in a statement.

"Upon learning of this, we took our systems offline to protect them and launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists. While our investigation continues, we are focused on addressing the pressing needs of our patients as we work diligently to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

Ambulances diverted, patients re-directed to other hospitals

In Connecticut, the emergency departments at Manchester Memorial and Rockville General hospitals were closed for Thursday and patients were re-directed to other nearby medical centres, reports AP news agency.

“We have a national Prospect team working and evaluating the impact of the attack on all of the organisations,” Jillian Menzel, chief operating officer for the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, said in a statement.

The FBI in Connecticut in a statement said that it is working with “law enforcement partners and the victim entities” but could not comment further on an ongoing investigation.

Computers down till next week

In Pennsylvania, the nurses’ union at Crozer-Chester Medical System said that the hospital has reverted to a paper system because most of the computers are offline, CBS News reported.

The computers are unlikely to be back online until next week, according to the labour group, citing Prospect Medical.

Among healthcare services that were suspended include elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, blood drives and other services.

Though some centres reopened the emergency departments late Thursday, many primary care services were closed on Friday, the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, which runs the facilities, said.

Patients were being contacted individually, according to the network’s website, reports AP news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)