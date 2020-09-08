Horses in France falling prey to grisly mutilations

France has reported more than 20 killings of horses and many more injuries in recent weeks, in a campaign of attacks on the animals that appears to have begun at the start of the year and accelerated last month.

A 50-year-old jobless man was arrested in eastern France as part of an investigation into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across the country.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie on Monday reassured horse breeders as inquiries into attacks mount.

Over the past weeks the country has been shocked by a succession of mutilations of over 150 horses that have seen ears sliced off, genitals cut and skin lacerated.

However, the motivation for the perpetrators remains a mystery. Hatred of animals? Inspiration by a warped sect? A macabre challenge spreading on social media? Or might the causes sometimes be natural?

Investigators have no firm leads. According to the authorities, the attacks are by multiple perpetrators whose methods vary nationwide, further complicating the picture.

The issue of cattle mutilation dates back to 1606 when mysterious livestock deaths were first documented. Sheep, horses, cats, dogs, and many more have been victims of such heinous acts ever since.

Nearly 100 sheeps were slaughtered in the London and thousands of cow murders have happened in the US since the 1970s.

The FBI conducted investigations on cattle mutilation in the US midwest but the truth remains elusive till date.

But for countries like China, animal cruelty is a celebration. For instance, every year, three thousand dogs are butchered and boiled alive at the Yulin dog eating festival where they are erved as some freak-show culinary delicacy.