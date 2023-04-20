'Horrific incident': Two high school cheerleaders shot after one approached wrong car, suspect detained

On Tuesday, two high school cheerleaders were shot after one of them approached a wrong vehicle in the parking. According to police officials, the shooting occurred around 00:15 am (local time) outside a supermarket in Elgin, near Austin, Texas.

In a statement, police said that information suggests that an altercation occurred in a parking lot, and multiple shots were fired into a vehicle. The department has charged Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr, 25, with "deadly conduct." The suspect was arrested after his vehicle licence plate number was traced, BBC reported.

While one of the athletes Heather Roth was treated at the scene, Payton Washington, 18, remains in the hospital in critical condition, her father told NBC News.

Describing the incident Roth said that she got out of her friend's car to get into her own vehicle, but mistakenly picked the wrong car. She said that there was a man in the passenger seat, so she retreated back to her friend's vehicle.

"I see the guy get out of the passenger door. And I rolled my window down, and I was trying to apologise to him... and he just threw his hands up and he pulled out a gun and he just starting shooting at all of us."

The team's owner, Lynn Shearer said that the group of four girls were carpooling home after their practice when the shooting occurred.

The Members of Ms Washington's cheerleading squad held a prayer vigil on Tuesday. The team is preparing to compete at the Cheerleading World in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend without their teammates.

The Woodlands Elite Generals cheerleading team has organised a GoFundMe page, an initiative to raise medical funds for Washington. They said she was shot twice and was seriously injured.

The incident is one in a string of shootings where young Americans are shot after they mistakenly approach the wrong vehicle or person.

Last week on Saturday, In New York, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed after her friend accidentally drove down the wrong driveway.

On Thursday, last week in Missouri, Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot in the head and arm when he rang the doorbell at the wrong address.

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE