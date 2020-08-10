Hong Kong's pro-democracy leader Agnes Chow arrested

Hong Kong's pro-democracy leader Agnes Chow was arrested on Monday as the clampdown against Beijing dissenters under the stringent security law intensified.

Earlier, Agnes's official Facebook page said she has been arrested under the National Security Act for "incitement to secession". It further said that the lawyer who was present at that time told them that police were conducting a search at her residence.

It added that the Facebook operator will be suspended with their "consent" and the page will be temporarily updated by admin.

Another pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong shared the post on his Twitter handle.

Earlier today, Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong media tycoon, was arrested by the Hong Kong police.

Lai's two sons, and another activist Wilson Li, a former activist who now calls himself as a freelance journalist working for Britain's ITV News, were among the ten people who were detained.

According to China's new security law that was imposed on June 30 and faced a lot of flak from several nations, has a provision for life imprisonment for serious crimes.