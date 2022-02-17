Hong Kong’s ‘dynamic zero Covid’ policy put to test as cases multiply by 60 times

Hong Kong is battling a resurgent Covid wave as the officials on Thursday reported that cases multiplied by 60 times this month, putting the health infrastructure under tremendous strain.

The city reported a record of more than 6,100 confirmed Coronavirus cases and over 6,300 suspected infections on Thursday, according to South China Morning Post.

The jump in cases is the biggest test yet of the Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero Covid” policy.

Officials have eased discharge criteria for patients to relieve pressure off the health system over reports that people are waiting for at least 14 days to get a hospital bed.

There were even reports that some patients, including the elderly, were left lying on beds outside in chilly, sometimes rainy weather, in shocking scenes that prompted an apology from authorities in the Chinese-controlled city.

Schools, gyms, cinemas and most public venues are shut, and many office employees are working from home.

The situation is so dire at public hospitals that one health worker tends to at least 20 patients on an average during night shifts, South China Morning reported citing David Chan Kwok-shing, chairman of the labour union Hospital Authority Employees Alliance.

“Some said they have never faced such a bad situation,” he told a radio programme.

Considering that hospitals are stretched out, many Coronavirus patients with mild or no symptoms are reportedly being asked to self-quarantine at home while waiting to be admitted.

As of Tuesday, about 12,000 patients were still in a holding pattern while awaiting admission, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported.

(With inputs from agencies)