Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to start May 26

The Hong Kong and Singapore governments have jointly announced that quarantine-free international flights between the two jurisdictions will begin on May 26.

Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfil the conditions of travelling within the air travel bubble.

Hong Kong and Singapore had previously announced the launch of an air travel bubble in November last year but shelved the plan days before it was to start after Hong Kong saw a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“It has been a long few months, but the conditions are now ripe again,” Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a statement. “Both sides will need to stay very vigilant in the next month so that we can launch the first flights smoothly.”

“The two governments have reached consensus on the latest arrangement and will put in place more stringent public health protocols in response to the latest epidemic development,” said Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Edward Yau in a statement.

