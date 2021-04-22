Hong Kong: Security law forces activist couple in their 60s to get married

Two Hong Kong-based Marxists, who first fought imperialist Britain and then China's authoritarian rule and described marriage as an unnecessary institution, have finally tied the knot after being together for 45 years.

Chan Po-ying and Leung Kwok-hung, both 63-year-olds, are two of the most prominent leaders of Hong Kong's left.

Also read | Hong Kong court rules that journalist improperly accessed public records

They decided to marry after Beijing increased its crackdown against Hong Kong's dissidents and came for Leung.

Leung, who has served various short sentences of prison for his activism, last week was part of 18 others who have been sentenced to 18 months for holding an "unlawful protest".

Also read | Canada's immigration programme for Hong Kongers received 500 applications in 3 weeks

However, the national security law which was approved by China last and has the provision of a life sentence, the couple decided to marry.

"We never thought we needed to get married until long-term imprisonment came right in our faces," Chan, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"It was the national security law that propelled us to make up our mind."

They said that marriage would allow them to visit courts and prison more frequently in case of a longer sentence.

The couple could only spend 40 days as newlyweds when Leung was arrested.