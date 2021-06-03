Hong Kong officials ramp up security ahead of Tiananmen Square anniversary

Ahead of the Tiananmen Square anniversary, authorities in Hong Kong will reportedly deploy at least 7,000 security officials across the city.

Hong Kongers earlier observed the June 4 crackdown with candlelight vigils at the historic Victoria Park, however, authorities this time have taken extra security measures.

Last year's vigil was disrupted due to the pandemic but several still came out to hold the rally to remember those who took part in the protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Several protesters were arrested although it was a peaceful gathering.

Authorities this year have banned any vigil with the national security law likely to be imposed on people who take part in the rally, according to officials.

According to Hong Kong's Security Bureau, any unlawful protest could carry a jail term of up to 5 years. This year will mark the 32nd year of the massacre which took place in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 as student protesters demanded accountability from Chinese authorities.

The crackdown with troops and tanks in the main city square resulted in the deaths of several hundered students, according to human rights groups. The Chinese government have never released the official death toll.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "The great achievements made since the founding of new China more than 70 years ago fully demonstrate that China's choice of development path is completely correct," after Taiwan demanded Chinese authorities to "implement people-centred political reforms".

Protesters in Taipei plan to mark the Tiananmen anniversary. China claims Taiwan as a breakaway province which is openly contested by Tawainese officials including President Tsai Ing-wen who has often lashed out at President Xi's policies towards the country.

The Tiananmen vigil candles are lit at 8.09 pm representing 1989, the year of the massacre. Organizers had earlier lost an appeal to hold the rally this year as the police directed the citizens not to participate or publicise the event.

“Police have reasonable grounds to believe that the activities not only include the risk of infecting COVID-19 by participants but also pose a serious threat to the life and health of all citizens, jeopardising public safety,” Liauw Ka-Kei, a top police official in Hong Kong said.