Hong Kong drops further in human rights ratings

Hong Kong ratings on human rights have dropped further. This has brought it on par with Saudi Arabia in some indicators. Its fall has also made it come closer to China in the list.

Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI) has reported these rankings. The report has also noted deepening divide between ratings China has received.

As per the report, China has high indicators in quality of life but some of the world's lowest in civil and political rights.

The HRMI is in its fifth year. It conducts national surveys and gives rankings to the countries.

The crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong (2019) has resulted in sweeping changes in political landscape of the city. China has tightened its grip on Hong Kong and passed laws like National Security law that are often used to curtail freedoms. Since the crackdown and tightening of the Chinese grip, many of Hong Kong's pro-democracy politicians have left the country.

Pro-democracy media outlets have also been shut down under government pressure. Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon who ran the now-defunct Apple Daily, is in jail.

“What we see here is Hong Kong’s scores are converging downwards towards [last placed] China’s score,” said Thalia Kehoe Rowden, a spokesperson for the HRMI. She was quoted by The Guardian.

