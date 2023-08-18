Honeybee-killing yellow hornet spotted in US for the first time

Agriculture officials in the United States are issuing warnings after a yellow-legged hornet that hunts honeybees was spotted in the country for the first time. Media reports say that these hornets are 'devastatingly effective' at killing honeybees and other useful insects.

Honeybees are very important to mankind due to their major role in pollinating crops. It has repeatedly been estimated by the scientists that humankind would starve in case all honeybees disappeared or even their numbers decreased drastically.

"This is the first time a live specimen of this species has been detected in the open United States," the Georgia Department of Agriculture said, after confirming the insect's presence with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Georgia. The department was quoted in a report published in NPR.

Vespa velutina, the yellow-legged hornet is native to Southeast Asia. It is closely related to Vespa mandarinia, which is also known as the Asian giant hornet or more scarily "murder hornet". It is regarded so because it wreaks havoc on bee colonies.

The yellow-legged hornet is a threat not only to honey industry but also farming industry due to their role in pollinating crops.

Agriculture is Georgia's biggest industry and hence state agency has taken a serious view of the discovery of the hornet. The department of agriculture has said, "it is imperative that these invasive pests are tracked and eradicated."

US Food and Drug Administration said in 2018 that bee pollination adds some USD 15 billion to crops' value.

"About one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honey bees, including apples, melons, cranberries, pumpkins, squash, broccoli, and almonds," the agency said.

The agriculture department in Georgia said that it was working with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the University of Georgia in order to trap, track and eradicate the new threat to pollinators.