/'We hung on to the bush until we got rescued': Home swept away in Texas flood

In a terrifying incident at the Texas flood, residents along with their homes were swept away by water from the Guadalupe River on Friday, July 4. Neighbours who barely managed to escape could not confirm the details of the family. The home was captured by KSAT drone footage being swept away around the length of a football field till the Guadalupe River.

Scott Walden, a neighbour, showed concern as he could not confirm the survival of the family.

“I had no idea that something like this could happen,” Walden said. “And then, holy s---. Stuff started to hit the walls, and my wife jumped up and looked out the back porch, and it was a river.”

Walden said that the water came so fast that they couldn't evacuate.

"By the time I went to get my keys to move my truck out of the way to back up across the street, the water had risen and flooded my truck.”

The flow of the water was powerful and fast; it swept them away three house lengths.

"We finally ended up snagged on a big bush,” Walden said. “So, we hung on to the bush until we got rescued.”

Walden said that they were rescued after 30 minutes by police who formed a human chain. He also said that out of his two dogs, only one survived.

Kerville, Texas, was hit the hardest by the flash flooding, as heavy rain swelled two forks of the Guadalupe River before they converged and flowed “through the city.”