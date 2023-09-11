HIV protesters barge into US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office

At least seven protesters were arrested after they barged into US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office on Capitol Hill on Monday (September 11) morning, informed the authorities.

The protesters, who briefly occupied the office, were seeking a five-year reauthorisation of PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief) - a George W. Bush-era programme that provides government funding for HIV and AIDS treatment, prevention and research.

“Pass PEPFAR now,” the group could be heard chanting in the videos that have gone viral on social media, while the security personnel warned them of arrest if they remained in the office.

After a brief kerfuffle, the protesters were arrested and put in handcuffs outside McCarthy's office, in the Rayburn House Office Building, which is across the street from his official speaker's office in the Capitol building.

“This morning, multiple individuals were demonstrating inside a House Office Building. After the demonstrators refused to cease demonstrating, USCP then arrested the 4 males and 3 females for unlawful entry,” the Capitol Police was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Reports state that McCarthy was out of his office when the protesters stormed in and created the ruckus. Monday was also the first day House members returned to Washington D.C. after their summer break.

Protesters demand action

According to reports, the protesters belonged to Health GAP (Global Access Project) - a nonprofit that advocates for "access to life-saving treatment for people with HIV worldwide". In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the group said it was proud of its activists.

"As activists from @housingworks and @HealthGAP are arrested in an act of civil disobedience in Speaker McCarthy's office, a reminder that @PEPFAR exists today because of brave activist direct action targeting duty bearers. Proud of activists! #ProudofPEPFAR," read the post.

As activists from @housingworks and @HealthGAP are arrested in an act of civil disobedience in Speaker McCarthy's office, a reminder that @PEPFAR exists today because of brave activist direct action targeting duty bearers. Proud of activists! #ProudofPEPFAR pic.twitter.com/rvXHosjupb — Health GAP (@HealthGAP) September 11, 2023 ×

January 6 parallels

After the arrest, a section of netizens drew comparisons to the January 6 Capitol Hill riots and questioned if the protesters would be given the same treatment as former president Donald Trump's supporters.

"I wonder if Biden's Justice Dept is going to treat them with the same severity that they treated the Jan. 6th defendants for essentially doing the same thing. I think we all know the answer to that question," said one user.

"Let's see how these individuals are treated especially when jailed, tried and convicted. Will they get 22 years! Will they be placed in solitary confinement? What will they be labeled?" added another.

(With inputs from agencies)