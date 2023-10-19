Historic shipwreck uncovered in Florida provides glimpse into 19th-century life

During an infrastructure project in Florida's northeastern city of St. Augustine, construction crews made a remarkable find: the remnants of a shipwreck dating back to the 19th century.

Last week, the construction crew from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) were working on a $42 million drainage improvement initiative in the downtown area, when they uncovered the historic wooden fragments, reported TV station WFLA.

The find

Described as a single-masted, shallow-draft sailboat used for coastal fishing, the recovered ship's lower hull, measures between 24 and 28 feet originally. The excavation team has recovered 19 feet of the intact remains.

Alongside the vessel, various artifacts were found. According to the Guardian report citing Jacksonville Today, these include the base of a kerosene lamp, two coconut shells likely repurposed as drinking cups, leather shoes presumed to belong to a crew member, and 19th-century coins.

To ensure the proper handling of any potential discoveries, FDOT had enlisted the support of Southeastern Archaeological Research (Search), an archaeology firm.

James Delgado, the senior vice president at Search, along with archaeologist Sam Turner, co-led the excavation of the vessel.

The find ultimately proved to be a "very humble but important little water craft" from 19th-century. The "small single-masted, shallow-draft" sailboat, as per Delgado was used "to extract fish and shellfish from coastal waterways and directly offshore."

Excavation process

Using controlled water pressure, the team meticulously removed the layers of sediment veiling the vessel, progressively revealing its structure.

Delgado expressed the fascination of being the first to witness this unveiling process, and said: "The first moment of seeing little bit to seeing it systematically exposed as we worked through the different layers was, as always, fascinating...because you're the first eyes to see this."

FDOT District 2 Secretary Greg Evans praised the exceptional preservation of the sunken vessel, and said that "It’s truly an incredible find".

The ship was preserved well as "it was encapsulated in soil and mud, so there was no air contact for it to decay."

For Delgado, the discovery not only shed light on the historical context but also spoke to the enduring spirit of toil and resilience among "everyday people".

"What it speaks to is the reality of life for so many people, then as well as now. You get up, you go to work, and you make a living to put food on the table. You work hard," he remarked.

