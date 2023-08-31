Historic deal to jointly make jet engines for Indian Air Force cleared by US Congress

In a major breakthrough in India-US defence relations, the Congress in Washington on Wednesday (August 30) cleared GE Aerospace's agreement with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

It was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US that GE Aerospace and HAL signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to produce the jets.

“It is all clear from the legislative end. The sale was approved before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit itself. But, as per the process, the state department notified the House and Senate foreign relations committee on July 28. There has been no objection. The administration can go ahead with the next steps," an official familiar with developments on Capitol Hill was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

US-based GE Aerospace is regarded as the world's leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft. The deal becomes all the more significant because the US never shares similar tech, even with its closest allies. The fact that Washington is willing to share such information with New Delhi suggests that it has high hopes from India in the region.

The approval by Congress paves way for the implementation of the agreement with HAL, which includes unprecedented technology transfer, manufacturing of jet engines in India and licensing arrangements.

The technology transfer is expected to expedite the production of F414 fighter jet engines, highly renowned for their reliability and performance. The deal is aimed at enhancing the operational performance of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MKII. Additionally, the deal includes the co-production of 99 jet engines, which will be less costly due to the technology transfer.

According to reports, during US President Joe Biden's visit to New Delhi to attend the G20 leaders summit, both countries are expected to flesh out more details to take the deal forward.

GE Aerospace's presence in India

In India, GE Aerospace has operated for more than four decades. Its engagement has been seen in the industry including engines, avionics, services, engineering, manufacturing, and local sourcing.

Apart from the potential new jet engine development in India, a number of US sites presently supporting work on the F414 engine will experience increased activity as a result of today's decision.

