His name is Joe Biden. And he totally approves Trump's 'message'

The opponents of the upcoming US presidential election -- Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden -- are fighting it off on the social media as much as they are doing it off it.

While it's all about strategies and tragedies at arenas and rallies, on the social media Biden and Trump turn all funny and witty.

Sample this -- Biden had a quirky take on a viral byte of Trump's. The incumbent US president went sad and explained how he would not be able to speak to the Americans if a certain 'Joe Biden beat him in the election'.

Biden quoted this video clip, and tweeted he was the person Trump referred to in the clip. And he approved the (kind-of) 'farewell' message.

I'm Joe Biden and I approve this message.

Can we say we approve of this humour?

This is not the first time Biden has taken to an off-centre way to attract his audience's attention.

Last week, Joe Biden turned to music to gather support among Latinos as he made his first trip to Florida on the campaign trail. He played ‘Despacito’ on his phone in a bid to connect to Hispanic voters. The said video took social media by storm and even made him a subject of Trump’s jibe.

At a campaign event in Kissimmee, he said, “I just have one thing to say.”

Then, he looked down at his phone and played, “Hang on here.”

Does @JoeBiden realize that Despacito means "slowly"? Fits well with Slow Joe

To this end, Trump had cheekily asked what this was all about.

