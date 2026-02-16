/Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of 'betraying the West' at Munich Security Conference

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused the Trump administration at the Munich Security Conference of betraying the West and NATO. She called the handling of Ukraine “disgraceful” and accused Trump of modelling himself after "Vladimir Putin". Clinton went on a long, unhinged rant. Her fellow panellist Petr Macinka, the deputy prime minister of the Czech Republic, took a dig at her, suggesting that Trump was just a reaction to some of the policies that were too extreme for the common people, the “Woke revolution” and cancel culture, drawing chuckles from the crowd.

“He has betrayed the West, he’s betrayed human values, he’s betrayed the NATO charter, the Atlantic charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Clinton said. She accused Trump of wanting unaccountable power, and Macinka interrupted her, saying that Clinton really does not like Trump. Former 1st lady responded affirmatively, “Not only do I not like him, but also I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there’s something good that will come of that.”

“A divide has opened up between Europe and the United States…The United States’ claim to leadership has been challenged, and possibly lost," said German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz on Friday.

Munich Security Conference can be considered the Davos of the Western world. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was obsessively attacking Trump over US policies on Ukraine to force it into a compromise with Russia. She said that Trump has dealt huge damage to the US-Europe relations. However, there was a slight conciliatory tone from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. At the conference, Rubio stressed the need for a stronger ally. He stressed that NATO should be collectively strong and proud of Western civilisation, instead of guilt and shame. The conference seems to be an acceptance of the changing world order, where the US is forsaking its leadership role.



