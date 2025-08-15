/Hillary Clinton agrees to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, puts one condition

Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump's electoral rival in the 2016 US elections, said earlier this week that she would nominate the Republican President for the Nobel Peace Prize if he could manage to negotiatea peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Her condition, however, is that the US mustn't appear to capitulate to Putin.

Speaking to the “Raging Moderates” podcast on Wednesday, Clinton said Trump has nothing to gain by "capitulating to Putin".

Hillary Clinton said she was aware of Trump's fixation with getting the Nobel Peace Prize. She said she would herself nominate him if he manages to secure a fair deal for Ukraine from Vladimir Putin.

She told the podcast that the Alaska summit could prove to be an opportunity for Donald Trump to tell Putin that there can't be an exchangeof territory. She said he should tell Putin that there needs to be a ceasefire, and he should withdraw from the territory he seized.

“If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin aided and abetted by the United States,” she said.

Clinton said Putin wants to destroy the United States and the Western alliance. She said Trump won't be meeting with a friend but an “adversary”.

"And the best thing that could come out of this, frankly, is probably nothing, nothing agreed to except a real strengthening of President Trump’s understanding that Putin is not someone you can make a deal with and expect it to last," she added.

Putin will be touching down on the soil of a Western country for the first time since 2022, when he ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

He will meet Donald Trump aboard his plane at the US military base in Alaska.