Highest-paid YouTuber of 2020 is a nine-year-old!

The highest-paid YouTuber of the year is a nine-year-old boy - Ryan Kaji, who made nearly $30 million in a year by making unboxing videos of toys.

The ambitious kid also reviewed toys and games on his YouTube channel, making him the highest-paid YouTuber in 2020.

Kaji is from Texas, US, and earned $29.5 million from making videos on his YouTube channel called “Ryan’s World”. In addition, he earned $200 million from clothes with his branding. He also got into a deal with Marks and Spencer pyjamas, which brought more fortune for the kid.

Also read: YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation

That’s not it! The kid has also reportedly signed a multimillion deal with Nickelodeon for his own television series.

Known as a “child influencer” on the internet, Kaji first made YouTube videos in March 2015 when he saw other kids his age making unboxing and review videos on the platform. According to The Guardian, his first reaction to that was - “How come I’m not on Youtube when all the other kids are?”

The intensity of his fame has changed his family in ways more than one, for they dropped their real surname Guan and kept Kaji - his on-screen surname. Together, they now run 9 YouTube channels.

Also read: Now watch Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' at home on YouTube but there's a catch

But the most popular channel remains “Ryan’s World” - with 41.7 million subscribers and 12.2 billion views.

One of Kaji’s videos - “Huge Eggs Surprise Toys Challenge” has been watched so many times that it is on the top 60 most watched videos on the platform ever, with over 2 billion views.

But the Kaji family has hit a roadblock, for the US Federal Trade Commission is investigating allegations of improperly disclosed sponsors for videos.