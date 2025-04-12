What is taller than Paris's Eiffel Tower? Yes, there is something you might have not heard about yet. China is set to reveal the world's tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, a two-mile-long bridge over a huge canyon.

The bridge will be more than 200 metres taller than the Paris Eiffel Tower. The great masterpiece by China is scheduled to open in June.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge cost £ 216,000,000, according to a report by The Metro.

Chinese politician Zhang Shenglin said that this project, spanning the "Earth's crack" will showcase China's engineering capabilities and boost Guizhou's goal of becoming a world-class tourist destination.

'Equal to three Eiffel Towers'

Moreover, the bridge's steel trusses weigh about 22,000 metric tons, which is equal to three Eiffel Towers, according to the report.

“Witnessing my work becomes something tangible — watching the bridge grow day by day and finally stand tall above the canyon — gives me a profound sense of achievement and pride,” chief engineer Li Zhao told the website.

It will also become a top destination for tourists who are planning for residential areas, glass walkways, and the highest bungee jump in the world.

With the ease of the bridge, the travel time for locals will also be reduced from four hours to only one hour.

Notably, China is also looking forward to constructing the world's largest dam across the Yarlung Tsangpo River at a cost of £109 billion.

The dam when constructed will provide 300 billion kWh of electricity every year.

The new dam will beat even the Three Gorges Dam which was completed in 2008 and currently powers five million households.

