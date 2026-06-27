/Hezbollah's Naim Qassem calls US-Israel-Lebanon framework 'humiliating' warns against surrendering 'sovereignty'

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has said that the US-Israel-Lebanon framework is “humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty”. He said that it was a major mistake by Lebanese authorities and accused them of effectively legitimising the Israeli occupation of Lebanon by signing the deal. He refused to connect withdrawl from southern Lebanon to the group’s disarmament. In a statement released on Saturday, Qassem said that the agreement was "null and void”. He suggested that the agreement should apply the framework of the US-Iranian agreement.

“The framework agreement in Washington is humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty. This agreement is null and void, and the provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be implemented,” said Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem.

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“We will continue as a resistance in the field to defeat the occupation. We will continue as a resistance in the field to defeat the occupation,” said Qaseem. He said linking Israeli withdrawl from Southern Lebanon is a “red line”, which will not be crossed. He warned that such a move would turn the Lebanese Government into an Israeli puppet.

Qaseem also praised Iran's role in securing a ceasefire in Lebanon, calling it a “gift of honour, dignity and strength”. He said that it was a "powerful move" which secured the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

The trilateral agreement signed between the US, Israel, and Lebanon in Washington aims to establish a sequenced process to end months of intense border conflict. However, it bypasses clause one of the US-Iran agreement brokered by Pakistan and GCC mediators, which mandates cessation of hostilities on all fronts and withdrawl of Israeli forces. The fiery rejection from Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has the potential to trigger a “civil war” in Lebanon.