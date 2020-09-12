Hezbollah condemns Bahrain. But will more Arab countries befriend Israel in near future?

Hezbollah said on Saturday that it strongly condemned Bahrain's move of normalisation of ties with Israel. On Friday, Bahrain and Isreal said in a joint statement that they were establishing full diplomatic relations with each other.

Both countries issued a joint statement to this effect along with the US. By taking the step, Bahrain joined UAE in establishing diplomatic contact with Israeal.Media reports say that UAE and Bahrain went ahead to normalise ties with Israel out of shared fears of Iran but this could also leave the Palestinians further isolated.

Hezbollah has often spoken of "Israeli expansionist trends" in Palestine. Hezbollah had criticised Israel-UAE deal as well.

Bahrain was widely expected to be among the next Arab countries that would be eager to normalise relations with Israel. After the Arab Spring, Bahrain's monarchy was seen to be swinging away from pan-Islamic and pan-Arabism. Bahrain relies on its good relations with the USA.What's more? Bahrain also hosts US Navy's 5th fleet in the Persian Gulf.

Bahrain had never been directly at war with Israel. It already used Israeli technology and had recognised Israel's "right to exist" two years ago.

Who's next to be friends with Israel?

Oman and Morocco are widely believed to follow UAE and Bahrain to improve relations with Israel although there is no official confirmation as of now.

Morocco is a strong US ally and already has trade and tourism relations with Israel. It does not recognise Israel as a state currently but that picture may change.

Oman is a US ally and depends on it for its external security. Though Oman supports formation of a Palestinian State, it has not had overt or covert conflict with Israel. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu had even visited Oman in the year 2018.