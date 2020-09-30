Hezbollah chief hits back at Netanyahu, Macron for statements on Lebanon

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Tuesday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was lying about missile sites in Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the enemy's prime minister spoke directly in a speech at the United Nations, saying things in order to incite the Lebanese people against Hezbollah, as usual," said Nasrallah.

He added that Netanyahu was trying to provoke the Lebanese against Hezbollah with accusations of missile sites in Beirut.

Nasrallah during the televised speech invited the media on a Hezbollah-guided tour of the site that Netanyahu earlier, in a video address to the United Nations, accused him of storing weapons in.

Netanyahu said that the site is next to a gas company in a residential neighbourhood of Beirut, urging the people to "act now" by protesting against the depo mentioned right after his speech.

Nasrallah, talking about the latest government developments of the country expressed that his Shi'ite movement welcomed French efforts to help Lebanon but that did not mean it would agree to any government or that French President Emmanuel Macron could act like the country's ruler.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah was still ready for dialogue under the French plan to lift Lebanon from financial crisis, but that a new approach would be needed.

He accused Lebanon's Sunni former prime ministers, including Saad al-Hariri, of trying to exploit the French intervention to score political points.