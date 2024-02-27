Hezbollah and Israel engage in crossfire as UN calls for ceasefire

Hezbollah and Israel were involved in a renewed exchange of hostilities on Tuesday (Feb 27), sparked by Israeli airstrikes in east Lebanon a day earlier.

This conflict, which erupted on October 7 between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas, has witnessed continuous clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, a key ally of Hamas.

The recent Israeli raids near Baalbek marked a significant escalation, as they were the first in the area since the commencement of hostilities.

Also read: Israel Army claims to have killed Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

The Israeli military justified the airstrikes, stating that they targeted Hezbollah's air defenses in response to the group's downing of an Israeli drone.

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, expressed concern about the dangerous cycle of violence and urged an immediate cessation of hostilities, emphasising the need to return to a state of ceasefire.

Hezbollah retaliated on Tuesday (Feb 27) by launching a substantial rocket attack on the Meron air control base. In response, Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes, destroying a military site and other infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.

The situation further escalated as Hezbollah targeted the same base again, along with several other Israeli positions, marking the first time since the onset of hostilities.

The exchange of fire has not been confined to the typical border regions, with strikes reaching areas such as Baisariyeh, nearly 30 kilometers from the nearest Israeli boundary.

The clashes resulted in the death of two Hezbollah fighters in east Lebanon on Monday. Later that day, Hezbollah fired 60 rockets at an Israeli base in the annexed Golan Heights.

Watch: Israel trades fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah × The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a warning, noting a concerning shift in the exchanges of fire in recent days.

The statement highlighted an escalation and intensification of strikes, emphasizing the potential risk to a political solution. UNIFIL called on all involved parties to halt hostilities, providing space for a diplomatic and political resolution.

Since October, the cross-border exchanges have claimed at least 284 lives on the Lebanese side, predominantly Hezbollah fighters and 44 civilians.

On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and six civilians have lost their lives, according to the Israeli army. The situation remains tense, with concerns about further escalation and the impact on regional stability.