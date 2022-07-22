He's entirely too healthy, says CIA chief on Putin

CIA chief Bill Burns has confirmed that President Putin is "entirely too healthy" amid rumours over the Russian president's ill health.

The CIA chief while speaking at a security forum in Colorado declared that "there are lots of rumours about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell he's entirely too healthy."

Last week UK's military chief Admiral Tony Radakin asserted that it was "wishful thinking" amid speculation that the Russian president was suffering from bad health or maybe assassinated.

There have been persistent rumours about Putin's health ever since he ordered the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24 as Russian forces invaded the neighbouring country.

Radakin in fact said Putin's regime has been able to "quash" opposition while informing that "nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin".

Radakin estimated that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in the current operation against Ukraine while acknowledging that Putin's Russia is a nuclear power with cyber and space capabilities and that it can threaten underwater cables which can halt worldwide information.

Putin, 70, has been under media speculation over the past several months as some reports have claimed the Russian president was visited by thyroid cancer specialist Yevgeny Selivanov at the southern resort city of Sochi as other reports claimed the president had undergone advanced treatment for cancer.

The Kremlin has however dismissed all health-related claims related to Putin while asserting that he was in good health.

