Herman Cain, who attended Trump's Tulsa rally, hospitalised due to COVID-19

Former 2012 Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalised with coronavirus after attending US President Donald Trump's Tulsa rally without wearing a mask.

The 74-year-old was admiited at an Atlanta-area hospital after he tested postitive for COVID-19 and was hopitalised after he developed severe symptoms.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.



Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers.



Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020 ×

Dan Calabrese, who has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, said Thursday "We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don't think there's any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We'll never know."

While it is not sure as to how Herman Cain contracted the fatal virus, the development comes two weeks after former Pizza Godafther CEO had attended Trump's rally in Oklahoma and was photographed in close proximity with other bare-faced attendees.

The rally was criticised by top US health expert Anthony Fauci and ex-FDA chief Scott Gottileb for the risk it posed for another coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump supporters who attend the US President's election rally had to sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch COVID-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.