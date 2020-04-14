Here is why Chinese diplomats bully and abuse anyone criticises their regime

The abrasiveness of China's diplomatic missions is only increasing. Chinese diplomats are bullying and abusing anyone who criticizes their regime. First, it was the Chinese envoy to Nepal. Then the consul general of Kolkata and now the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka is trying to enforce the dragon's will and narrative. Its actions and words are typical of other Chinese missions as they fall far beyond the scope of diplomatic ambit.

So much so that Twitter decided to temporarily suspend the account of the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka.

The Chinese embassy in Colombo had an unverified Twitter handle and not many knew about its official status. But this account was repeatedly being accused of using undiplomatic language. It constantly engaged in a heated war of words with several twitter users and trolls...

A few days back, one user asserted that the 'low-class Chinese authoritarianism' had become a curse to the world and the Twitter handle responded 'total deaths in china are 3,334 till today, much smaller than your western 'high class' governments. Who are cursed?'

Twitter assumed this was a parody account for its use of unparliamentary language. However, it decided to suspend the account. Afterall, which diplomatic mission speaks like this. Only that they were mistaken. This was indeed the official Twitter account. The Chinese embassy made a 'solemn' request for clarification.

It claims that Twitter apologized for its 'systematic mistake' and unsuspended the embassy's account. But it did not end there. Today this embassy decided to preach on Twitter about freedom of speech and following rules. It tweeted 'We believe...If twitter could follow the laws and rules of China... The market might also be opened to them'

Meanwhile, for the third time, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi has slammed 'certain Indian media' for not believing them. They say that Indian media is ignoring the facts that China 'officially released'. They hope that this 'certain media' discards ideological prejudice. And does not ignore 'tinted glasses' the precious time China bought for an international response.

The virus knows no borders. Neither does the dragon's domineering. From corrupting journalists with money to targeting them for not telling the China story well, Beijing is going all out in rewriting the narrative of this pandemic.