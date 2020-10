Here is why an Irish court ruled Subway bread 'is not a bread'

Ireland's Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.

The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Limited, an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products, including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches, were not liable for value-added tax.

A panel of judges rejected the appeal Tuesday, ruling that the bread sold by Subway contains too much sugar to be categorized as a ''staple food,'' which is not taxed.

''There is no dispute that the bread supplied by Subway in its heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10% of the weight of the flour included in the dough, and thus exceeds the 2 per cent specified,'' the judgement read.

The law makes a distinction between ''bread as a staple food, and other baked goods, which are, or approach, confectionery or fancy baked goods,'' the judgement said.

Bookfinders was appealing a 2006 decision by authorities who refused to refund value-added tax payments. Lower courts had dismissed the case before it reached the Supreme Court.