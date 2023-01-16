Here are all the general elections lined up for 2023

The 2023 calendar is packed chock-a-bloc with general elections across the world. Here is a list to help you keep track of all of them as we wade through them all.

Myanmar

The country, that witnessed a military coup d'état in 2021, is expected to hold elections sometime in 2023 between February and August. Representatives will be elected to both the Amyotha Hluttaw and the Pyithu Hluttaw of the Assembly of the Union. The military is currently ruling the country under a state of emergency, set by Acting President Myint Swe for the maximum constitutional duration of two years. As per the constitution, elections need be held no later than six months from the end of the state of emergency. In the elections, the military is expected to seek legitimacy for its extended rule. However, questions are arising about how fair the elections are likely to be.

Finland

Finland parliamentary elections are set to be held on April 2, 2023. However, in case the parliament is dissolved before the scheduled date, the elections might happened earlier. Members of parliament will be chosen for the 2023–2027 convocation. Sanna Marin is the current Prime Minister who took office on December 10, 2019.

Paraguay

One round of voting by plurality is the method used to choose the president in Paraguay. The National Republican Association – Colorado Party candidate Santiago Peña is up against Efraín Alegre of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party. The elections are due for April 30.

Thailand

Scheduled for May 7, 2023, the Thai elections will see the country’s long-serving leader Prayuth Chan-ocha contest for the position of prime minister once again. He vowed earlier this month to continue running the country as part of a new political party.

"The reason I'm standing here today is because I respect Thai democracy. I came here today not because I want power but because Thailand has to keep going. Isn't that right?" Prayuth told his supporters at the launch of the new United Thai Nation Party.

The 68-year-old retired general, who has been in power since leading a coup in 2014, can technically only remain in the position for two more years.

Prayuth is currently trailing in opinion polls behind the 36-year-old niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, whose government he ousted in 2014. According to the constitution, an election must be held by May this year.

Turkey

Another big one, the 2023 Turkish general election will be held on June 18, 2023. The president of the country is chosen using a two-round system. At the same time, parliamentary elections are held to elect 600 Members of Parliament to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. The last elections were held in 2018, and moved the country from a parliamentary system to a presidential system following a referendum in 2017. Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had held the position since 2014, emerged victorious. Erdogan has already declared his candidacy.



Guatemala

Scheduled for June 25, the elections will be held to choose the country’s president and vice-president. The constitution prohibits incumbent president Alejandro Giammattei from running for a second four-year term.

Cambodia

Cambodia will hold general elections on July 23 to elect members of the National Assembly. Democratic election were restored in the county in 1993 and this will be the seventh quinquennial election in the country. All the seats in the parliament are currently held by the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime minister Hun Sen will be seeking another term in office.

Luxembourg

General elections are scheduled to be held in Luxembourg on October 8 this year to renew all 60 seats of the Chamber of Deputies. The current government is a coalition of the Democratic Party (DP), the Luxembourg Socialist Workers' Party (LSAP) and The Greens.

Pakistan

The Pakistan National Assembly is currently set to dissolve on August 13, 2023, and elections are due to be held within 60 days of the dissolution. However, as per the constitution, an earlier dissolution will increase the time to 90 days, but not later than October 12. The political scene in the country last year was full of turmoil. After being elected prime minister in 2018, Imran Khan was ousted in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote. Shehbaz Sharif took over as the new prime minister and Imran Khan has been constantly launching attacks on the current government. Notably, Imran Khan escaped an assassination attempt in November last year and accused the Sharif government of trying to kill him.

Poland

Parliamentary elections will be held in autumn 2023 to elect members of the Sejm and Senate. However, the schedule can be pushed ahead in case a snap election is called. The 2019 election led to the formation of the Law and Justice government.

Spain

The 2023 general election to elect the 15th Cortes Generales of the Kingdom of Spain cannot be held later than December 10, 2023. All 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies will be up for election, as well as 208 of 265 seats in the Senate. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has repeatedly said that the legislature will be terminated when it is due in 2023. So, contrary to rumours, an earlier election does not look like a possibility.





