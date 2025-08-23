/Henley Passport Index: Top 10 most powerful passports in 2025, check where India stands

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports around the world based on how many destinations their holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance. The latest report, released on July 22, 2025, shows that Asian countries still dominate the rankings, with Japan and South Korea tied in second place. India made the biggest improvement in the last six months, climbing eight spots by gaining visa-free access to two additional destinations.

Singapore secured the top spot in the index, offering visa-free entry to 193 out of 227 destinations. The United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) passports, once among the strongest in the world, have dropped in the 2025 rankings. The UK now ranks 6th, while the US has slipped to 10th, nearing the edge of the top ten for the first time in the index’s 20-year history.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown the most significant improvement, jumping 34 spots from 42nd to 8th place, breaking into the top ten. In contrast, Afghanistan holds the world’s weakest passport, with visa-free access to just 25 destinations. This results in a staggering gap of 168 destinations between the strongest and weakest passports.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index compares countries based on the visa-free access granted to their citizens. It evaluates 199 passports across 227 destinations, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

If no visa is required, or if travellers can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), or a visitor pass, the passport scores 1 point. If a visa must be arranged in advance (including e-Visas), it scores 0 points.

India’s Ranking in 2025

The Indian passport has made significant progress, moving up from 85th to 77th place, now allowing visa-free travel to 59 countries.

Top 10 Most Powerful Passports in 2025

Top 10 most powerful passports in 2025